West Bengal: BJP suspends Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari for 'anti-party activities'

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP on Monday temporarily suspended Ritesh Tiwari and Jay Prakash Majumdar for allegedly speaking against the party.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A notice floated by the saffron camp stated that state president Sukanta Majumdar has ‘temporarily suspended’ both the leaders till investigation is going against them.

After getting the news, without naming anyone Ritesh slammed BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya and state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty.

“I have been in BJP for the last 32 years and didn’t come to politics to earn money. The party should come out clear about the allegations that they are making. Sukanata Majumdar is a nice person but he is being misled. Soon the real culprits will be identified by those who don’t even know what BJP is. They should ask the traditional party workers about the functioning and ideology of BJP,” said Ritesh.

Taking further potshots at a few leaders (without taking any name), Ritesh claimed that there are several BJP leaders who are ‘in tandem’ with TMC heavyweight ministers for their ‘personal gains’.

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, who had been extremely vocal against the party after the poll debacle in the Assembly polls, claimed that Ritesh is a ‘diligent BJP worker’ and also that he cannot speak against the party.

“Ritesh believes in BJP’s ideology and for over 30 years he is in BJP and it is difficult to believe that he is speaking against the party,” mentioned Roy.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:21 PM IST