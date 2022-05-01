West Bengal: BJP puts up posters in Dharmatala marking one year of post-poll violence

To mark one year of post-poll violence in the state, West Bengal BJP on Sunday put up posters in Dharmatala city of Kolkata.

After the announcement of results of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election, declaring that the incumbent Trinamool Congress government would be returning to power for the third time, violence broke out in some parts of West Bengal. In reality it was continuation of the violence which took place across the state during the election.

In the posters put by the opposition BJP, it read, "BJP will fight until there is violence-free politics and fear-free Bengal."

West Bengal | BJP puts up posters in Dharmatala, Kolkata marking the one year of post-poll violence in the state.



The posters read, "BJP will fight until there is violence-free politics and fear-free Bengal."

The BJP claimed that at least six of its workers were killed during attacks by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Five TMC workers were also allegedly killed in these attacks.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar summoned the Director of General Police and Kolkata Police Commissioner to discuss the situation. Congress leader Jitin Prasada alleged that Congress members were attacked and even women and children weren't spared from the attacks by TMC. He called out Mamata Banerjee to stop this violence immediately.

On 5 May, after taking oath as the Chief Minister for a third term, Mamata Banerjee reinstated state police officers who were transferred by the Election Commission. On 10 May, a five-judge special bench of Calcutta High Court expressed satisfaction over the action taken by the newly formed Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal to restore normality after post-results violence in pockets of the state.

On 3 January 2022, the CBI rejected 21 cases of molestation and rape after it failed to gather enough evidence. But it continues to investigate 39 cases of rape and molestation, 52 cases of murder or unnatural death and has submitted 10 charge sheets for murders/unnatural deaths.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 05:08 PM IST