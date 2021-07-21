West Bengal BJP observes ‘Shahid Shraddhanjali Diwas’, protests against TMC at Delhi's Rajghat; see pics

Delhi/Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is urging all the opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the West Bengal BJP on Wednesday observed ‘Shahid Shraddhanjali Diwas’ to remember the deceased BJP cadres who died in alleged post-poll violence.
Protesting at the national capital’s Rajghat, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that on one side the TMC is spreading violence in West Bengal and on the other side the TMC supremo is faking her condolence to the martyred Congress cadres.
“Martyrs' day is not TMCs but of Congress. Along with this day the TMC supremo has brought in the corruption of the Congress in TMC. Almost 174 BJP cadres have died in last few years due to TMC ‘s violence and today we are showing our respect to our dead workers,” said Ghosh.
Slamming the TMC, Ghosh further mentioned that the TMC has crossed the record of the former Left Front government’s violence in West Bengal.
“The TMC shedding crocodile tears had promised that they will stop the violence of the CPI (M), but they had just broken the Left Front records and increased the violence in the state. False cases are being slapped on the BJP workers everyday and the TMC supremo is saying that there is no post-poll violence in Bengal,” claimed the BJP West Bengal chief.
Notably, several BJP MPs also took part in Bangla Chay Gonotontro (Bengal wants Democracy) program in Delhi.
Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with several BJP leaders met the family members of the deceased cadres in their election office in Kolkata’s Hastings.
“BJP is resolute to fight to save democracy in Bengal. We can never forget the sacrifices of our workers and BJP will fight all the atrocities of the Trinamool Congress. What else to expect from a party accused of fanning violence and lawlessness,” said Suvendu.
Wife of a deceased BJP cadre Haran Adhikari from South 24 Parganas claimed that the TMC workers are still harassing the BJP cadres there and also that police is not cooperating with any BJP cadres and the autopsy report of Haran is also missing.