West Bengal BJP observes ‘Shahid Shraddhanjali Diwas’, protests against TMC at Delhi's Rajghat; see pics

Delhi/Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is urging all the opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the West Bengal BJP on Wednesday observed ‘Shahid Shraddhanjali Diwas’ to remember the deceased BJP cadres who died in alleged post-poll violence.

Protesting at the national capital’s Rajghat, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that on one side the TMC is spreading violence in West Bengal and on the other side the TMC supremo is faking her condolence to the martyred Congress cadres.

“Martyrs' day is not TMCs but of Congress. Along with this day the TMC supremo has brought in the corruption of the Congress in TMC. Almost 174 BJP cadres have died in last few years due to TMC ‘s violence and today we are showing our respect to our dead workers,” said Ghosh.