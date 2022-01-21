West Bengal: BJP MLAs Biswanath Sakha and Nirmal Kumar Dhara to give up central security, informs party

Kolkata: A day after writing to BJP national president JP Nadda about their ‘dismay’ over the new state committee, two BJP MLAs of Bankura on Friday informed the party to take away their central security.

In yet another setback for the saffron camp, Onda’s BJP MLA Biswanath Sakha and Indus MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara informed the party that they want to give up their central security.

Though Onda’s MLA claimed to be a ‘private affair’, the buzz is that these two BJP MLAs will defect to the Trinamool Congress.

It is pertinent to mention that after winning 77 MLA seats and due to continuous ‘Ghar Wapsi’ the current number of BJP MLAs came down to 70 and with more defection the numbers will further go down.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that more BJP MLAs and MPs will defect to the TMC.

“No human being can continue with the BJP. Several heavyweight BJP leaders are in touch with the TMC and soon they will join TMC,” said Ghosh.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said just like Bengal, BJP will be ‘wiped away’ even from Goa after the Assembly elections.

It is pertinent to mention that on Thursday Bankura MLA Niladrisekhar Dana, Onda’s MLA Amarnath Sakha, Sonamukhi MLA Dibakar Gharami and Indus MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara along with Five Purulia MLAs have written letter to BJP national president JP Nadda along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other central leaders over the change of the new district presidents.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:33 PM IST