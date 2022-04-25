West Bengal: BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury meets NCPCR chief demanding NIA probe in Malda blast

Kolkata: BJP and TMC on Monday traded charges against each other over the violence in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

On one side BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury met National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief demanding an NIA probe against the serious injury of five children in Malda due to bombing.

It can be noted that on Sunday five children were injured in a blast while playing with a crude bomb which they mistook as a ball.

“On behalf of injured kids of Gulabganj, Malda, I met the Chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights just now at New Delhi and requested help and support for the injured kids. The NCPCR has taken cognisance in the matter and issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DGP. People don’t have hope on the state police,” said Sreerupa.

BJP IT cell head Amit Maliya said, “Mamata Banerjee should send a fact-finding team of TMC representatives to Malda’s Kaliachak, to investigate how five children were injured while playing when they mistook crude bombs for balls. Imagine the tragic state of affairs in West Bengal. It can’t be allowed to continue.”

However, five people have been arrested in connection to the bombing.

According to an official of NCPCR, the child rights commission will also speak about the Malda incident with the Central government and also that with Centre’s help will do the needful to treat the injured children.

On the other hand, TMC taking to Twitter post a video where BJP MLA of UP Bipul Dubey was seen hitting a man with a stick.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time to send a fact-finding team to Prayagraj and Delhi, but she doesn't have time for her state. I want to know when she will send the fact-finding team to Kaliachak, Debra, and to other places.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged that violence and BJP are ‘synonymous’.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:46 PM IST