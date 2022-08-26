West Bengal: BJP Mahila Morcha protests against assault on 8-months pregnant lady by TMC workers, protestors detained

ANI

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha on Friday staged a protest against assault on eight-months pregnant lady by Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) workers. The incident took place on Sunday when goons allegedly linked with the ruling party in the state kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach in north Kolkata's Narkeldanga area.

In the pictures shared by the news agency, ANI, one can see the protestors, including BJP Mahila Morcha President, Tanuja Chakraborty, were being detained and pushed inside a van.

Kolkata | West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha holds protest rally against assault on 8 months pregnant lady by TMC workers; protestors detained pic.twitter.com/4EByume0Ov — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

The victim's family had a dispute with a builder over a plot. The injured woman is currently admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment. The police have nabbed eight people in the case, however, the victim's family has alleged that the accused, including Beleghata MLA Paresh Paul and former councilor Swapan Sammadar are not yet arrested.