West Bengal: BJP losing ground, CPI(M) making inroads

Kolkata: BJP leader Sayantan Basu has written a letter to the party national president JP Nadda stating the upcoming panchayat election in West bengal will be between TMC and CPI(M) as people are disillusioned with the saffron camp. The state BJP has ‘miffed’ TMC defectors.

“TMC is losing ground and CPI(M) is cashing in on the anti-incumbency and not the BJP, which is active only on the social media. If the present situation continues, then panchayat poll will be a two way contest between CPI(M) and the TMC,” read the letter.

“Ahead of the 2021 election several defected TMC leaders were given tickets which resulted in a poor show by BJP. The way the leader of Opposition attacks the TMC, it seems like a feud between two TMC factions. The public perception is more turncoat leaders will come into BJP to avoid ED-CBI [action] and the BJP has lost its credibility,” further read the letter.

Reaching out in villages

Meanwhile, the CPI(M)’s ‘Sahar, Gram Gherao’ public connect programme in villages is scheduled to start from November 1. “The CPI(M) popularity will see the TMC also jumping into a similar programme. TMC will try to cover its corrupt practices by visiting the villages for such programmes,” senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty told reporters.