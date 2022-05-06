West Bengal: BJP leader dies in Kolkata, Amit Shah demands CBI probe

Kolkata: Kashipur area in North Kolkata turned into a battlefield as BJP and TMC leaders clashed after a BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (27) was found dead in mysterious condition on Friday morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in the state for two days, visited the house of the deceased cadre and said that the CBI probe should be conducted in order to get the ‘real’ cause of death of the ‘active’ BJP leader.

“On May 5 it was the first anniversary of Trinamool Congress and a BJP cadre got killed. Violence in Bengal started from CPI (M) regime which got increased in TMC rule. I met with the family members of Chowrasia and learnt that his grandmother was also beaten up. The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked for a report from the state,” said Shah.

Taking further potshots at the state government, Shah said the opposition's voice is being suppressed in the state.

“BJP doesn’t believe in violence and is also not afraid of violence. The recent CBI probes ordered by the Calcutta High Court clearly indicate that even the court doesn’t trust the state police and administration. The culprits should be punished. I have learnt that the body of the leader has been forcibly taken away and BJP demands videography of the autopsy and then should be handed over to CBI,” further mentioned the Union Home Minister.

It can be noted that BJP had moved Calcutta High Court demanding CBI probe for the death of Arjun Chowrasia.

Slamming BJP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that TMC is not involved behind the death of the BJP cadre.

“Amit Shah is demanding a CBI probe behind this death. How is Suvendu Adhikari, whose name is in the charge sheet for both Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery case, moving freely? More than Home Minister Shah is behaving as BJP leader,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also questioned whether the death of the youth wing leader was a ‘gimmick’ during Shah’s visit in the state.

“I have heard that the young leader who had died was close to a dissenting senior BJP leader. Was this incident a gimmick as the Home Minister is in this state? Or is the death caused due to infighting? Any incident of death is a sad affair and a proper probe will bring out the actual reason,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Earlier this day BJP cadres and leaders stopped the police from taking the body of Arjun Chowrasia for autopsy and were agitating in front of Chowrasia’s house. Later, police forcibly took the body for autopsy at a government hospital.

TMC MLA Atin Ghosh who visited the spot claimed that the dead leader worked for TMC during the Kolkata municipal polls last year and also said that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

On Friday morning, dead BJP leader was found hanging from an abandoned house in Kashipur.

Incidentally, Chowrasia was supposed to lead a bike rally with 200 BJP workers to welcome Amit Shah in Kolkata.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:10 PM IST