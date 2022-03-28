West Bengal: BJP holds protest rally against Birbhum killings, to hold Nabanna march in April

Kolkata: BJP held a rally protesting against the Birbhum massacre on Monday. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that they will also hold state secretariat Nabanna gherao in April.

Addressing the rally, Majumdar said that the BJP from Tuesday will submit deputation at all the police stations across the state over the alleged violence of the ruling Trinamool Congress at the Legislative Assembly.

“The incident that took place in the Assembly was pre-planned. Everyone was looking forward to an explanation of the Rampurhat incident from the Chief Minister. Since she is in North Bengal she had instructed the TMC MLAs to create ruckus in the Assembly. In April, we will gherao Nabanna,” said Majumdar.

It can be noted that following the violence, Speaker of the Assembly Biman Bandhopadhyay has suspended five BJP legislators including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, chief whip Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Deepak Burman for one year.

Slamming the Speaker, the BJP state president said that the Speaker instead of respecting his chair is behaving like a TMC cadre.

“There is a verdict of the Supreme Court that the MLAs can be suspended for a session and not one year. The Speaker is not aware of that. He instead of behaving like a Speaker is acting like a TMC cadre,” alleged Majumdar.

Demanding justice, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that police in civil uniform had ‘hit’ him and other BJP MLAs.

At the time of reporting, suspended BJP MLAs visited Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.

“Governor is also a part of the Assembly. We went to make him aware of the incident that took place in the Assembly. The TMC ‘goons’ who are also MLAs provoked us and also attacked our women legislators. It is a shameful act. The one who called Bengal mini Pakistan provoked everyone and even attacked the women staff of the Assembly,” mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:18 PM IST