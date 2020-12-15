West Bengal: BJP delegation pens letter to Election Commission, raises concerns over law and order situation in state

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal on December 19th, BJP leaders have written to Election Commission over the law and order situation in the state in wake of the 2021 Assembly elections and hence early deployment of CPF.

This comes after the attack on BJP President JP Nadda’s car on December 10th along with cars of Kailash Vijaywargiya and Dilip Ghosh which were also allegedly vandalised.

“Political murders have been going on since the Lok Sabha polls, 132 BJP workers have been killed till date. These have got heightened in the last few months. The State Police invariably deflects these as personal/family feuds and no action is taken. All this makes normal political activities very challenging,” reads the letter, which also refers to the tweet by West Bengal Police after the attack on JP Nadda’s car.

The tweet had stated that “Nothing happened to the convoy…everyone is safe and situation is peaceful.”

The demands by the BJP go on to seek “early deployment of CPF, else the ruling AITC, with the active support of West Bengal Police will make campaign very difficult, resulting in widespread violence.” The next point seeks for declaration of the Model Code of Conduct(MCC).

The letters have been signed by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, MLA Sabyasachi Dutta and election commission team convenor Shishir Bajoria.

Meanwhile the delegation is meeting the Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Sunil Arora to raise concerns over the law and order situation in the state.