West Bengal: BJP cries foul over attack on Suvendu Adhikari's rally, TMC hits back

Countering the incident, Suvendu at the termination point of the rally at Rashbehari claimed that such untoward incidents clearly show that there is no ‘law and order in West Bengal’. The BJP leader also claimed that he will defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by at least 50,000 votes from the Nandigram constituency.

“Violence and chaos are very common in West Bengal under the ruling Trinamool Congress and not a single police came forward to stop the attack. I will defeat the TMC supremo by at least half a lakh votes from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly polls, or else I will leave politics,” claimed Suvendu amidst chants of Jai Sri Ram.

Referring to West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu said that the duo will win over all the seats of undivided Midnapore Constituency.

Throwing open challenge towards the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, earlier this day had claimed that she will contest from the Nandigram constituency.

Taking a potshot at the violence by the alleged TMC goons, Suvendu said that though the BJP had taken permission for this rally, but we will not take permission for any future rallies of the BJP in South Kolkata.

“Microphones were removed near the residence of TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. Despite taking permission from the police such a devilish incident happened. In future we will organise a rally from Garia to Hazra(landmark near CM’s residence) but we will not take any permission. Let’s see what the TMC private limited company does to stall our rally,” mentioned the former West Bengal transport minister.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that no matter how much the TMC resorts to violence they cannot do anything to form the West Bengal government again.

“The Ram-Laxman (Ghosh-Adhikari) pair will win over not just Midnapore but the entire state to end the terror of the ruling Trinamool Congress,” mentioned Ghosh.

Rubbishing the claim of the attack by the TMC cadres, West Bengal Agriculture Minister said that the violence was ‘well-orchestrated by the BJP to malign the TMC’.

“It is said that those who attacked the rally had TMC flags in their hands. Those flags are easily available in the market. If I want I can also buy the BJP flag. But this doesn’t prove that TMC has done it. It is a move of BJP to malign the TMC,” mentioned Banerjee.