West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar holds virtual meeting with miffed leaders

Kolkata: At a time when two miffed BJP leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari have been suspended from the party, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with other two miffed leaders from the party MLA Ashim Sarkar and Swapan Majumdar.

According to party sources, BJP state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty had asked every leader to stay together to ‘work’ for the party.

“Along with the state president, the general secretary organization was also present in the meeting and instructed everyone to stay together and united,” said the party sources.

Notably, on Tuesday dissent leaders Majumdar and Tiwari addressing a press conference slammed both state president and general secretary (organization) and alleged that the downfall of West Bengal BJP is mostly due to them.

BJP Haringhata MLA Ashim Sarkar however claimed that he will stick with the party and is also not miffed with anyone.

“My concern is about implementation of CAA in the state. I have informed state chief that I had in recent past held meetings with MoS Shantanu Thakur about the fate of CAA and not to create any ruckus,” said Sarkar.

It is pertinent to mention that all five Matua MLAs and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur recently held several meetings to decide on CAA and Thakur is likely to meet party’s national president JP Nadda in the national capital at the end of this month.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:35 PM IST