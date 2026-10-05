West Bengal BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Calls SIR 'Incomplete', Demands Another Round To Remove Ineligible Voters | IANS

Kolkata: Amid the ongoing tussle against Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal remains incomplete and that another round of the exercise should be carried out to remove ineligible names from the voter list.

Bhattacharya has alleged that several booth-level officers (BLOs) were attacked and that Anganwadi workers were harassed during the SIR process.

Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya says, "...Our government is bringing a Bill to ensure that the name of this state remains connected with its history by making the name as Paschim Bangla..."(Source: West Bengal BJP YouTube) https://t.co/n7WpajjCYM — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

Read Also Supreme Court Says It Never Approved Modified Form 6 Used For Electoral Rolls During SIR

Form 6 issue raised

Referring to the Supreme Court’s proceedings concerning Form 6, used for new voter registration, Bhattacharya has said that the court had not approved changes to the form and had sought records to determine who had made those changes.

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BJP will not be ‘Trinamoolised’

Bhattacharya has also said that the BJP will not allow itself to be ‘Trinamoolised’ as more leaders and public figures join the party from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Rejecting the perception that young people are uninterested in the BJP, Bhattacharya has said that the younger generation wants a more prosperous and developed India.