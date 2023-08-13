West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, after offering prayers at the famous Dakshineswar temple, held back to back meetings with party leaders and also took part in the closing ceremony of Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan.

According to BJP sources, Nadda had asked the party leaders about drop in vote percentage in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

"Our leader had asked us to make more inroads especially where the party has a stronghold but had done poor in the rural polls. He had even instructed us to strengthen the party's organization in the grassroot level ahead of Parliamentary election next year.

"We are also told to connect with people more and inform them about 'misrule' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and about the developmental works done by the Central government," said the party sources.

Nadda slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a party meeting Nadda was also heard slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comment that PM is speaking 'without evidence'.

"Mamata didi said that there is no evidence. Where is Partha Chatterjee now? Where is Anubrata Mondal and his daughter? Mamata didi should concentrate in Bengal. She is the hurdle the developmental works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Nadda.

Incidentally on Saturday while PM Modi was speaking about violence in the rural polls, CM Banerjee said that he was speaking 'without evidence'.