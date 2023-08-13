 West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan

West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan

According to BJP sources, JP Nadda had asked the party leaders about drop in vote percentage in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday, after offering prayers at the famous Dakshineswar temple, held back to back meetings with party leaders and also took part in the closing ceremony of Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan.

According to BJP sources, Nadda had asked the party leaders about drop in vote percentage in the recently concluded panchayat elections.

"Our leader had asked us to make more inroads especially where the party has a stronghold but had done poor in the rural polls. He had even instructed us to strengthen the party's organization in the grassroot level ahead of Parliamentary election next year.

"We are also told to connect with people more and inform them about 'misrule' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and about the developmental works done by the Central government," said the party sources.

Nadda slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a party meeting Nadda was also heard slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her comment that PM is speaking 'without evidence'.

"Mamata didi said that there is no evidence. Where is Partha Chatterjee now? Where is Anubrata Mondal and his daughter? Mamata didi should concentrate in Bengal. She is the hurdle the developmental works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Nadda.

Incidentally on Saturday while PM Modi was speaking about violence in the rural polls, CM Banerjee said that he was speaking 'without evidence'.

Read Also
WATCH: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayer At Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IAF Airlifted More Than 68,000 Soldiers To Eastern Ladakh In The Aftermath Of Galwan Valley Clashes

IAF Airlifted More Than 68,000 Soldiers To Eastern Ladakh In The Aftermath Of Galwan Valley Clashes

West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan

West Bengal: BJP Chief JP Nadda Overviews Party Affairs, Attends Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Sammelan

Punjab: Vigilance Bureau Attaches 4 Properties Of Ex-Dy Director Of Food, Civil Supply Department

Punjab: Vigilance Bureau Attaches 4 Properties Of Ex-Dy Director Of Food, Civil Supply Department

Haryana Violence: Hindu Outfits To Resume 'Yatra' In Nuh On Aug 28 Despite Communal Clashes

Haryana Violence: Hindu Outfits To Resume 'Yatra' In Nuh On Aug 28 Despite Communal Clashes

Independence Day 2023: 'Tiranga Rally' In Kashmir's Srinagar Sees Massive Participation

Independence Day 2023: 'Tiranga Rally' In Kashmir's Srinagar Sees Massive Participation