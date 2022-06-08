West Bengal Assembly Speaker rejects plea to disqualify Mukul Roy as MLA

West Bengal: Next hearing of Mukul Roy disqualification case on April 28 | IANS Photo

Kolkata: After five rounds of hearing, Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Wednesday said that senior politician Mukul Roy is in BJP.

“I have heard the pleas and seen the documents given by both the sides and it is clear that Mukul Roy is still in BJP,” said Bandhopadhyay.

It can be noted that Roy after winning the MLA post from Krishnanagar (North) Assembly constituency under BJP ticket had defected to TMC in June last year.

Soon after Roy’s defection, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari moved the Calcutta High Court over disqualification of the MLA post of Roy and also to remove him from the chairman post of PAC.

Slamming the Speaker, Adhikari said that he will meet the Chief Justice on Thursday and will ask him to decide upon the fate of Roy.

“High Court had earlier asked the Speaker to reconsider his previous verdict and said that the documents submitted by me were valid and accurate. I will again meet the Chief Justice to inform him about the verdict of the Speaker. The Speaker gave the verdict as the TMC cadre instead of Speaker,” said Adhikari.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Speaker gave ‘correct’ verdict as Roy won under BJP ticket and is also continuing with the saffron camp.