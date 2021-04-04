West Bengal Assembly polls: PM Modi's ‘Didi-O-Didi’ remark is an insult to women voters, claims TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while referring to her as ‘Didi’.

Out of 7.2 crore electorates 49 per cent are women, now in order to woo the women voters of the state, the ruling TMC has now taken a jibe at PM Modi’s ‘Didi-O-Didi’ remark while referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference, TMC minister Shashi Panja said that the ‘taunt’ is an insult to the women of the state.

“At a time when the BJP claims that women are not safe under TMC regime, but the way Modi taunts while calling Didi is really appalling. This shows if the Prime Minister can insult the Chief Minister they will never respect the common women of the state,” mentioned Panja.

Notably, aiming to gain the support of women electorates, Modi used the new coinage (Didi-O-Didi, a Bengali-style call) to highlight how TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had deprived homemakers in West Bengal.

TMC candidate June Maliah alleged that the way PM Modi utters the remark, doesn’t fit the Bengali style of seeking the attention of the elder sister.

Meanwhile, rubbishing the claim, BJP Chinsurah candidate Locket Chatterjee stated that Bengali is a sweet language and the way Modi says it adds to the sweetness of the language.

“There is no offensive in which Modi addresses Didi. If the TMC has any problem with the call then the TMC supremo should fix a name by which Modi will call her,” claimed the actor-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, addressing several public meetings, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that in India there are two syndicates one of which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other one Union Home Minister Amit Shah.