West Bengal Assembly polls: More Sitalkuchi-like killings possible if 'naughty boys' take law into their hands, says Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted a controversy again after he said that there will be Sitalkuchi-like cases in various places if anyone takes the law into their own hands.

“Those who thought that the guns brought by the central forces now realized that they are not for show. If anyone tries to meddle with the central force and wants to take law and order into their own hands then the incident of Sitalkuchi will be common in other parts of the state. Those miscreants who had dared to spread violence met with their fate,” mentioned the BJP Midnapore MP.

Notably, this is not the first time the BJP West Bengal chief has courted controversy for his comments.

The BJP chief has also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting violence and demanded that the Election Commission should prevent her from campaigning.

“From Khela Hobe (game is on) to urging people to bring utensils while polling all are violent comments which led to the Sitalkuchi incident,” slammed Ghosh urging people to vote freely.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim slammed Ghosh and said that the BJP is the only political party that enjoys and celebrates the death of people.

Senior Left Front leader Md. Salim claimed that both the Election Commission and the Central forces are being run by the BJP.

“Dilip Ghosh does not understand the meaning of democracy, has no proper conception about human rights,” claimed the senior politburo member.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Both the TMC and the BJP resort to violent politics and Cooch Behar’s incident clearly shows the violent politics of both the parties.”

TMC leader Suman Bandhopadhyay claimed that the West Bengal BJP chief should be arrested immediately for his comments.

Former Kolkata Police IG Pankaj Dutta stated that though the comment is ‘shameful’ but the killing at Cooch Behar is ‘not genocide’.

Nullifying all the claims, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty opined that after BJP comes to power, West Bengal will see no violence and even the cadres from all opposition parties will be safe.

It can be recalled that in two different incidents of firing five persons were killed at Sitalkuchi at Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling on April 10. Four persons died when central forces opened fire at booth number126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly segment and an 18-year-old first-time voter was shot dead by unknown assailants.