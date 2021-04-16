West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee's conversation with TMC nominee after Sitalkuchi firing stirs row

Kolkata: Adding to the worries of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released an audio clip where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was allegedly heard instructing TMC Cooch Behar district president Partho Pratim Roy to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.

Stating that she would conduct a rally with the bodies, the TMC supremo also stated that she will lodge the FIR on behalf of the deceased families.

“I will hold a rally with the bodies. I will make those CISF arrested. Tell the family members that they will get the bodies later. Also tell the family members of the deceased that I will lodge the FIR on their behalf,” the West Bengal Chief Minister was heard saying.

Affirming all the demands of the Chief Minister, TMC Sitalkuchi candidate Partha Pratim Roy stated that those killed were TMC supporters.

Taking a jibe at the TMC supremo, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that just to instigate communal unrest the TMC supremo had thought of such a rally with bodies.

“The Rajbangshi first-time voter Ananda Burman’s death is not condoled by the TMC supremo. But due to the appeasement politics of the TMC she wanted to conduct such a rally. Instead of supporting the CISF personnel who are trying to conduct free and fair election, Mamata Banerjee is supporting the miscreants,” said Malviya.

Notably, according to several eyewitnesses, some people tried to disturb the CISF people and also tried to snatch away their gun while the fourth phase of poll was on, for which the CISF had to resort to open firing which claimed the lives of four people. Soon after that, the TMC supremo cried foul stating that the firing was done purposely by the BJP to create violence.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that through this incident people should see the ‘cruel’ face of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“At a time when Mamata didi speaks of Ma, Mati and Manush, at the same time she wants to do dirty politics with the bodies of dead people. Her cruel face is out now and everyone should realize her game,” stated Bagga.

Meanwhile, a team of CID will reach the spot at Sitalkuchi to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report to Calcutta High Court by May 5. Incidentally, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded for a CBI investigation instead of CID.