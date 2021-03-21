West Bengal Assembly polls: After ‘Chandi Path’ and ‘Durga Path’, Mamata Banerjee now chants Jagannath mantra

Midnapore: After ‘Chandi Path’ and ‘Durga Path’, West Bengal Chief Minister now resorted to the prayers of Lord Jagannath to woo voters of Midnapore.

Addressing several rallies at East Midnapore, the TMC supremo chanted Jagannath mantra to seek the blessing of the lord.

“People of Midnapore worship Lord Jagannath and I want to chant his prayer and show that even I believe in Hindu Gods,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

The TMC supremo further said that she didn’t realize the true face of the Adhikaris (Suvendu and Sisir).

“I easily trust people and love them. Such was the case with the traitors who duped the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the polls. I say I am a ‘big donkey’ (Ami ekta boro gadha) for having failed to recognise them. I don’t know, but people say their ‘empire’ is worth Rs 5,000 crore and they will use the money to buy votes. But don’t vote for them,” said Mamata.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘TMC thief’, Mamata said that the BJP is not getting suitable candidates for which the saffron camp had to resort to the turncoats from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Highlighting that all works like health, roads and other schemes were undertaken by the Trinamool Congress government and not by the Adhikari family, Mamata urged the crowd to keep the BJP out of West Bengal to maintain peace and further the pace of development.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while releasing the BJP election manifesto stressed on making Durga Puja an International affair.

According to poll analysts, on one side the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to wipe off the BJP’s allegation of ‘appeasement politics’, on the other hand the BJP through its manifesto is trying to show people that they are with the Hindus.