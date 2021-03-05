West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Several sitting TMC MLAs cry foul despite Mamata Banerjee's assurance to form 'Vidhan Parishad'

Kolkata: On one side sitting TMC MLA destroyed his own party office for not getting a chance to fight the upcoming assembly polls, on the other side, Bengali actors and directors who got a chance to contest the elections expressed their joy.

No sooner did the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announce the TMC’s candidate list, than TMCs sitting MLA Arabul Islam of Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas destroyed his own party office and set it ablaze for not getting a chance to fight the upcoming polls, saying the TMC doesn't need him anymore.

“I have nurtured the party like my own kid. I have given my life for it and hoping that my name will be announced, people from my constituency had gathered at my place and on seeing that my name didn’t feature in the candidate list, all were crestfallen,” mentioned Arabul.

Arabul’s supporters were also heard chanting slogans that they will not pay heed to the list announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, almost 27 sitting TMC MLAs didn’t feature in the candidates' list. According to TMC sources, several TMC leaders started contacting the BJP so that they can defect to the saffron camp ahead of the Assembly polls, the first phase of which is scheduled this month.

It is pertinent to mention that while declaring the candidates’ names, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that after coming to power she will create ‘Vidhan Parishad’ to accommodate senior and experienced leaders.

“Due to age and other factors we couldn’t accommodate every senior and sitting MLAs. After coming to power we will create Vidhan Parishad to accommodate senior and experienced leaders,” the TMC supremo was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Bengali actor Sayoni Ghosh after getting the ticket from Asansol South said that she is extremely happy to get a chance to work for the common people.

“Asansol has Babul Supriyo as their MP. It is clear that the people of Asansol like the celebs and will definitely allow me to serve them. It is a new journey and I am hoping to win,” mentioned Sayoni.

Bengali film director Raj Chakraborty said that he has been given a ticket from the Barrackpore constituency which is incidentally his home turf.

“I am the son of the soil of Barrackpore. I know the people there and their demands. After winning the poll it will be a gift from my side to Mamata Banerjee,” stated Raj.