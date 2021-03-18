West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: PM Modi counters TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ with ‘Vikas Hobe’

Purulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally at Purulia countered TMC's ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) slogan with ‘Vikas Hobe’, and claimed that when it comes to the development and welfare of people, the BJP do not play games.

“The TMC government has played enough, now development will take place. Didi says ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) but I will say ‘Vikas Hobe’ (Development will happen). We will also play in order to make Sonar Bangla. Now people of West Bengal will get jobs and BJP will uplift their status,” mentioned the Prime Minister.

Terming Trinamool Congress as ‘Transfer My Commission (TMC), Modi described the BJP government as DBT ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’.

“From farmers to poor people all are cheated by the TMC and BJP government always thinks of developing the country. When Bengal was struck by Amphan, Didi said that those who want government relief will first have to submit a portion in TMC's party office. The TMC didn’t develop Bengal especially rural areas and has also encouraged the Maoists in the tribal area,” added Modi.

Marking his fourth visit in West Bengal ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP government had launched several schemes to uplift the tribals of the country.

“It was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government that created a separate ministry for the protection and welfare of tribal interests. The central government today has created a separate budget for tribal interests. Many schemes have been launched,” claimed Modi.

Speaking of the developmental works done by the BJP-led Central government, Modi stated, “We have already approved developmental projects worth Rs 50,000cr. Through the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor we will connect Purulia with Dankuni and there will be more development in the area.”

Notably, the Prime Minister was heard speaking in Bengali to woo the tribal voters in the state.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always called the BJP an ‘outsider’ and also alleged that Modi reads Gujarati script while speaking in Bengali.