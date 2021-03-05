West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee to contest only from Nandigram, hands over home turf to Sovandeb Chattopadhyay

Kolkata: Standing firm in her earlier commitments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she will only contest from the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“As I have said earlier that I will contest only from Nandigram. We are leaving three seats of North Bengal to our friendly alliance,” said the Chief Minister without taking the name of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Notably, challenging the ‘turncoat’ leader Suvendu Adhikari, from a public rally at Nandigram on January 18, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will contest from that constituency.

Reading out the candidates list in 291 constituencies the TMC supremo said that the ruling Trinamool Congress had given 48% seats for general candidates, 7% seats for OBC candidates, 27% seats for SC candidates, 6% for ST candidates, 12% seats for Muslim candidates, 82% seats to male candidates and 18% seats for female candidates.

Leaving her home citadel Bhawanipore constituency to her close aide Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Mamata Banerjee said that not just celebrities there are also a host of new faces contesting from the Trinamool Congress.

“We will play, ‘Khela Hobe’. The people of West Bengal will rule Bengal. ‘Outsiders’ will not rule West Bengal. The people of the state know the work done by the Trinamool Congress,” mentioned Mamata Banerjee while announcing the names of all the Bengali actors who joined the ruling party.

Incidentally, the West Bengal BJP last month took to social media challenging the Chief Minister to contest from Nandigram only and not Bhawanipore along with Nandigram.

Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that he is overwhelmed that the TMC supremo has chosen him from that constituency.

“I am a local person here. Our family is residing here for over 125 years now. I know the pulse of the people and I am not any outsider. So we are hopeful to mark victory from this constituency,” mentioned Sovandeb.

Meanwhile, the post-announcement of the candidates list by the TMC supremo, the West Bengal BJP took to Twitter and stated that fearing defeat the TMC supremo is not contesting from Bhawanipore.