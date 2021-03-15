West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Denied ticket, Debasree Roy quits TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy quits the party after she was not given the ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a letter to TMC president Subrata Bakshi, the actor-politician said that she is not continuing with the Trinamool Congress.

Speculation was going on since 2019 that Roy might defect to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as she was seen at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Talking to the media, Debasree said that she will return to movies and also if any political party gives her respect she will join that party.

“I have no choice. Whichever political party gives me respect I will join them. Besides, I will also return to acting. TMC had given me respect for which I had joined but they didn’t maintain it,” mentioned Debasree.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the leader who dreams of getting a post doesn’t bother to serve the people but wants power.

According to BJP sources, due to the animosity between the former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Debasree Roy, Debasree was not inducted into the saffron camp in 2019.

According to poll analysts, after Sovan Chatterjee and his close aide Baishaki Banerjee left the saffron camp, now Debasree is likely to defect to the BJP.