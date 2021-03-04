West Bengal Assembly polls 2021: BJP pledges to promote traditional places if voted to power

Kolkata: Posting pictures of Henry Island, which is 130 km away from Kolkata, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s Henry Island, approx 130 KM from Kolkata. There are number of beautiful places like these in West Bengal but do you think Govt tried to promote them?”

Talking to Free Press Journal, Bagga mentioned that not just the ‘City of Joy’, entire West Bengal is covered with ‘beautiful spots’ that the ruling Trinamool Congress has overlooked.

“West Bengal especially Kolkata and its adjoining areas are covered with beautiful and traditional spots which if revamped can be added to promote tourism. The TMC government failed to do but if voted to power the BJP the government definitely will add to the sanctity of West Bengal,” mentioned Bagga.

Notably, a couple of days back, the BJP spokesperson had also shared pictures of terracotta temples of Bishnupur.

“Such unique piece of art can only be seen in Eastern India. But the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee completely failed to promote them. Mamata claims that what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow but she failed to realize the wealth West Bengal has,” added Bagga.

Meanwhile, the Dhakuria area of South Kolkata echoed ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Khela Hobe’ (will play) as the volunteers of Modipara campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Assembly polls under the supervision of Bir Bahadur Singh BJP president of South Kolkata.

Participating in the program, Tanmoy Mondal of team NaMo said that fans of Narendra Modi from all parts of the city unanimously are organizing flash campaigns in different parts of the city on a daily basis.

“Today it was Dhakuria. Interestingly, in today’s campaign was the energy of ‘Matri Shakti’ was commendable. As women for the safety of the women they want Modi to win the next Assembly Elections. Passerby in all parts of the city sometimes join the campaign, sometimes taking selfies with the team, or sometimes just waving hand from some distance. But the current is high and soaring in favor of Modi,” stated Mondal.