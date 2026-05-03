West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari Shares WhatsApp Screenshots, Alleges Leak Of Counting Duty Details; Seeks EC Probe

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday raised serious concerns over an alleged breach of election protocols ahead of counting day, claiming that sensitive deployment details of officials are being circulated through WhatsApp groups and spreadsheets.

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In a post on X, Adhikari said he had received information that officers assigned to counting duties were either voluntarily or under pressure sharing their “Election Duty Info,” including roles, locations, and designations, with departmental associations. He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats as evidence.

Calling the development a “grave violation,” Adhikari warned that such disclosures could lead to undue political influence, compromise the neutrality of the counting process, and expose officers to pressure tactics during crucial hours.

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He urged the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to take immediate cognisance, issue strict directives to prevent such disclosures, and initiate a probe into organizations allegedly collecting this data.