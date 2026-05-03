 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari Shares WhatsApp Screenshots, Alleges Leak Of Counting Duty Details; Seeks EC Probe
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari Shares WhatsApp Screenshots, Alleges Leak Of Counting Duty Details; Seeks EC Probe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Suvendu Adhikari Shares WhatsApp Screenshots, Alleges Leak Of Counting Duty Details; Seeks EC Probe

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared WhatsApp screenshots alleging that counting duty details of officers in West Bengal are being circulated, violating election norms. He warned of risks like political influence and pressure tactics, and urged the Election Commission to act immediately. Officials have not yet responded to the claims.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
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Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday raised serious concerns over an alleged breach of election protocols ahead of counting day, claiming that sensitive deployment details of officials are being circulated through WhatsApp groups and spreadsheets.

In a post on X, Adhikari said he had received information that officers assigned to counting duties were either voluntarily or under pressure sharing their “Election Duty Info,” including roles, locations, and designations, with departmental associations. He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats as evidence.

Calling the development a “grave violation,” Adhikari warned that such disclosures could lead to undue political influence, compromise the neutrality of the counting process, and expose officers to pressure tactics during crucial hours.

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He urged the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to take immediate cognisance, issue strict directives to prevent such disclosures, and initiate a probe into organizations allegedly collecting this data.

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