West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Left Front not happy with Congress’ seat sharing proposal

Kolkata: In the run up to the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, the Left Front and the Congress alliance had a closed door seat sharing meeting on Sunday.

According to sources, the Congress wants to pitch their candidates at 130 out of 294 constituencies.

“To beat the communal BJP and the tyrant Trinamool Congress, the Left-Congress alliance is necessary. Though we didn’t come up with the final seat sharing but it will be finalised by this month end. If needed we will again hold another meeting,” said West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

According to Left Front sources, the leaders are not happy with the proposal of the Congress and also that they are likely to hold talks with the Congress' central leaders.

“Though the alliance is necessary but as of now the seat-sharing issues are not working. There is no misunderstanding between us. But we hope that we get the problem solved in order to save West Bengal,” said senior Left Front leader and politburo member Biman Basu.

According to political analysts the alliance is needed for both the parties as this alliance can give a tough fight to the ruling Trinamool Congress and the main opposition the BJP.

Notably, the LF and Congress had contested in 2016 Assembly elections, the Left Front was the main opposition by winning 26 seats and securing 19.75 percent vote. The Congress was in third position by getting 12.25 percent vote, pushing the BJP in the fourth position by 10.16 percent vote share.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election equations changed as the saffron camp won 18 parliamentary seats making it the main opposition party in West Bengal.