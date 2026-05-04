West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: 'TMC Trailing In Muslim Areas Impossible', Says Bagda Candidate Madhuparna Thakur; Alleges EVM Hack

Kolkata: As counting continues for the West Bengal Assembly elections, a controversy has erupted after Madhuparna Thakur, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Bagda, questioned early trends showing the party trailing in certain Muslim-majority booths.

Reacting to the initial numbers, Thakur said, “TMC trailing in Muslim booths is not possible; this indicates that EVMs have been hacked,” as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained ground in several constituencies.

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Early trends suggest a noticeable shift in voter patterns across the state. Of the 293 seats, around 43 constituencies with more than 50 per cent Muslim population are witnessing a change in electoral dynamics. The TMC and its allies are currently leading in about 30 of these seats, down by around 12 compared to their previous performance.

The BJP, which had failed to win any of these constituencies in the 2021 elections, is now leading in nine such seats, while other parties account for four. In 2021, the TMC had dominated these areas, winning 43 out of 44 Muslim-majority seats with a vote share close to 58 per cent.

Suvendu Adhikari Confident On BJP Win

Commenting on the trends, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the results indicate a consolidation of Hindu votes alongside a fragmentation in Muslim voting patterns. He added that the BJP is witnessing gains in regions where it had previously struggled.

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Adhikari also expressed confidence in the BJP forming the government, attributing the momentum to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats," said Adhikari.

While the trends point towards a more competitive electoral landscape in West Bengal, officials and analysts have urged caution, noting that final outcomes will only be clear once counting concludes.