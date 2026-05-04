West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Lathi Charge In Asansol To Heated Exchange Between TMC & BJP Workers In Dinhata As Counting Underway

West Bengal: The counting of votes is currently underway for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. According to the latest EC data, the saffron party is currently leading in 194 seats, while the TMC is witnessing a major loss as the party has so far been able to secure a lead in 95 seats.
Amid this, violence-like situation erupted in the Asansol and Dinhata areas. Security personnel resorted to lathi charge after a scuffle broke out near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College. Visuals showed chairs and vehicles vandalised in the clash.
On the other hand, in the Dinhata area, visuals shared by a news agency PTI showed that a heated exchange broke out between TMC and BJP workers. As the situation turned out of hand, police were seen dispersing the crowd to avoid any major situation.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a historic win in West Bengal for the first time. In the 2026 elections, the BJP is witnessing a rise of around 44.8 per cent, a sharp jump from 2021, while the TMC's dip to nearly 41.7 per cent. Though Banerjee has lost lower in the state, the CM is maintaining a lead in her stronghold Bhabanipur, with 44,729 votes after the 12th round of counting, while BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari is trailing by 7184 votes.