West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Lathi Charge In Asansol To Heated Exchange Between TMC & BJP Workers In Dinhata As Counting Underway

West Bengal: The counting of votes is currently underway for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. According to the latest EC data, the saffron party is currently leading in 194 seats, while the TMC is witnessing a major loss as the party has so far been able to secure a lead in 95 seats.

Amid this, violence-like situation erupted in the Asansol and Dinhata areas. Security personnel resorted to lathi charge after a scuffle broke out near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College. Visuals showed chairs and vehicles vandalised in the clash.

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On the other hand, in the Dinhata area, visuals shared by a news agency PTI showed that a heated exchange broke out between TMC and BJP workers. As the situation turned out of hand, police were seen dispersing the crowd to avoid any major situation.

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Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set for a historic win in West Bengal for the first time. In the 2026 elections, the BJP is witnessing a rise of around 44.8 per cent, a sharp jump from 2021, while the TMC's dip to nearly 41.7 per cent. Though Banerjee has lost lower in the state, the CM is maintaining a lead in her stronghold Bhabanipur, with 44,729 votes after the 12th round of counting, while BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari is trailing by 7184 votes.