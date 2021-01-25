West Bengal artistes unites against the BJP

Kolkata: The artistes’ forum on Sunday staged an agitation demanding a non political platform to safeguard the state and nation from the alleged atrocities of the BJP.

The poll analysts however believe that unity of the artistes can bring a major blow for the BJP in the assembly elections scheduled in a couple of months.

Controversy rose between the artistes and the BJP over a recent chat show, where most of the artistes spoke in favour of eating beef.

Bengali actor Debolina Dutta was also trolled on social media by BJP youth wing leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari who had even given rape threats to the actor.

Urging for a non-political front to safeguard the status of the actors, Debolina claimed that had she done any wrong then capital punishment would have been the ultimate thing and not rape.

Demanding that everyone should make themselves safe from the atrocities of the BJP, Debolina mentioned that on one side BJP claims to be with the Hindus and on the other side they don’t respect women.

“Abusive comments were made about my mother on social media by the BJP youth wing leader. The BJP is destroying the democratic fabric of the country. They worship Durga but don’t respect women. It is very easy to curse a woman by physically and verbally insulting her,” said the Bengali actor.

Notably, a police complaint was made against another Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh by former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments’ of Hindus by sharing a meme on Twitter.

Saayoni, however, defended herself saying that the incident took place in February 2015 and she had not posted the meme.

Speaking at the agitation, Sayoni claimed that BJP is taking away the basic fundamental rights of people and is forcing people to dance to their tune.

“The BJP claims that we are cheap people and through cheap means we earn money. They even say that the West Bengal police are protecting us and also threats us of rape once they can catch us. A non-political forum is necessary to curb the violence of the BJP. They are not allowing people their basic rights,” mentioned Sayoni.

Director-actor Kaushik Sen who had been extremely vocal against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal however claimed that all parties should unite to beat the BJP.

“I was discussing with my friend that the Left Front should unite with the TMC to beat the BJP. I am still against the TMC, but currently in order to save the country from fascist BJP we should all unite,” added Sen.