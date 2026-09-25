West Bengal Announces ₹2 Per Unit Power Subsidy For 4 Lakh Farmers, Says CM Suvendu Adhikari | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had announced a power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit to nearly four lakh farmers across the state.

Addressing an administrative review meeting in East Burdwan, Adhikari stated that the farmers of the state under PM Kisan Scheme will get Rs 9000 as subsidy.

Farmers’ subsidy measures announced

“MLAs will act as a guardian to the farmers. There will be no middleman. The state government will buy the paddy from the farmers who want to sell at Rs 2,700 per quintal. A package for potato farmers would be announced before the cultivation season in December,” said Adhikari.

In Bardhaman, Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari announced key initiatives for farmers’ welfare and agricultural development.



Over 4 lakh farmers will receive an additional ₹2 per unit subsidy on agricultural electricity, along with support for… pic.twitter.com/WFcIlev2ui — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) September 25, 2026

The West Bengal Chief Minister also claimed that the previous government used to ‘harass’ the farmers and also alleged corruption by the previous government in the 100 days work and housing scheme.

Claims on transparency measures

“Now, transparency will be ensured by auctioning off all sand quarries, so that the revenue can be used to build roads, schools, and hospitals. The previous government used to smuggle sand and the proceeds were sent to Camac Street,” added Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also asked for cooperation from people to make Bengal ‘addiction and child marriage free’.

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Call against social issues

“If girls aged 12 or 13 are married off, no one will be spared, whether they are a kazi, a rogue, or a priest. The border security should be strengthened more to stop illegal and spurious addictions,” further mentioned Adhikari.