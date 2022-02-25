West Bengal: Anish Khan's father went to TI parade; student leader's phone handed over to SIT

Kolkata: Aliah University’s deceased student Anish Khan’s father Saalem Khan went to Uluberia Correctional Home for Test Identification (TI) Parade test.

After the TI test, Anish’s father said that the police officers who allegedly came to house were not there in the Correctional Home.

“The one who kept me at gunpoint was in a police uniform and was not there during the TI parade in the correctional home. Those who were there were not those who had visited our house,” said Saalem Khan.

It can be noted that the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered TI Parade and handing over of Anish’s mobile phone to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Seven days after Anish’s death, family members of the deceased student handed over his mobile to SIT.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that the forensic research of the mobile phone will be conducted at Hyderabad and a copy of the report will be given to court, SIT and family members of Anish.

Meanwhile, several places in Kolkata and Amta turned into a battlefield after protesting students clashed with police over Anish's death.

In Rashbehari Avenue and Bhawani Bhawan, police and students wing of CPI (M) and Congress clashed.

SFI leader Srijan Bhattacharya who was also arrested by police for staging a demonstration said that the SFI will ‘continuously’ hit the streets till Anish gets ‘justice’.

Several police were injured in Amta after SFI and DYFI tried to break police barricades and pelted bricks and stones at police.

On the other hand, Kishwar Jehan, mother of Rizwanur Rehman called father of Anish on Friday and condoled his death.

“Police in both the cases are culprits and didn’t cooperate for an unbiased investigation. In my son’s death case police took money and despite 15 years we are hopeful that we will get justice,” mentioned Kishwar.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:27 PM IST