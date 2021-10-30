West Bengal: Amidst sporadic violence, bypolls held at four constituencies; 71% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Kolkata: Sporadic violence was reported at all the four constituencies where the bypolls were held on Saturday.

Minister of State Nisith Pramanik who had won the Assembly election from Dinhata constituency but had to vacate it to retain his MP post visited the place to cast his vote with his security personnel.

No sooner did he cast his vote, than the ruling Trinamool Congress complained against Nisith for entering the booth with security personnel and firearms and for breaking the model code of conduct.

According to Nisith, he was intimidated by the alleged TMC goons for which he had to take his security personnel along with him and also that his security personnel didn’t enter the polling booth.

In Kardaha, BJP candidate Joy Saha claimed that the TMC had been targeting him since the poll started and also claimed that there are several ‘fake’ voters from the adjoining Bangladesh.

“I have caught several fake voters who came from the neighboring country to cast their votes with false voter cards. The TMC goons have tried to hit me and my supporters for identifying their malpractice,” said Saha.

Rubbishing BJP’s claims, TMC candidate Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that Joy Saha’s personal security had beaten deceased TMC MLA Kajal Sinha’s son Arjyadipta Sinha.

“Arjyadipta Sinha has been admitted to the hospital after a BJP candidate claimed that the local people are from Bangladesh. Saha’s personal security and CAPF had resorted to unnecessary violence by lathi charging on the voters. I have complained to the returning officer,” said Sobhandeb.

Following the complaint, the Election Commission said that the CAPF didn’t resort to lathi-charge but security personnel of Joy Saha did it. The Commission also nullified BJP’s claim of ‘fake voters’.

According to deceased TMC MLA Kajal Sinha’s son, he tried to stop BJP supporters from casting false votes for which the BJP candidate had targeted him.

In Shantipur, BJP polling agent Amit Sarkar’s house was ransacked by the alleged TMC goons and life threat had been given to him for being a part of saffron camp.

“Since the wee hours, the TMC cadres have targeted my house and also threatened me that they would kill me if I go inside the polling booths,” complained Amit.

It can be recalled it is a prestige fight for the BJP at Dinhata and Shantipur as these two seats were won by the saffron camp in the Assembly polls.

Poll percentage till 5 P.M.

Dinhata - 69.97

Santipur - 76.14

Khardaha - 63.90

Gosaba (SC) - 75.91

