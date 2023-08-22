West Bengal: Amid Uproar Over Student’s Death At Jadavpur University, Govt Sets Up Anti-Ragging Helpline

Jadavpur University | File

Kolkata: Amid uproar in Jadavpur University (JU) after the student's death, West Bengal govt on Tuesday set up an anti-ragging helpline number to curb ragging at all educational institute's in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while inaugurating the helpline said that the identity of the callers would be kept confidential.

"Parents face so many hardships to send students to educational institutes. The helpline number will be operational 24×7. Many a times students out of fear may not complaint about the ragging or torture. Such incidents didnt happen when we were students but now it has gone up," said Mamata.

Students facing ragging can contact police officials through the helpline number 18003455678, the chief minister said.

BJP holds Governor responsible for the alleged ragging incident in JU

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged walkout from the Assembly after State Education Minister Bratya Basu reportedly held Governor CV Ananda Bose responsible for the alleged ragging incident in JU.

"We wanted a statement from the state education minister but he said that ragging happens in IIT Kharagpur, and in Jadavpur. He even blamed the Governor for the ragging incident," said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

On the other hand, according to police sources, after producing the arrested student before session court the police had asked for addition of Section 4 of WB Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act 2000.

