West Bengal: All eyes on Mamata Banerjee as cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday

Partha Chatterjee, who was the right hand of Mamata, was with TMC since the party’s inception in 1998.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is continuously urging the businessmen to invest in Bengal, the state industry minister Partha Chatterjee is arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his involvement in WBSSC recruitment scam.

Though Chatterjee has been removed from his ministerial portfolios and Mamata has kept the department under her, but now all eyes are waiting to see the new industry minister to further the investment in Bengal during the cabinet reshuffle likely on Monday.

It may be noted that during the Bengal Business Summit, a total of almost 300 crore rupees investment was done in the state.

Chatterjee, who was the right hand of Mamata, was with TMC since the party’s inception in 1998. Mamata, being two years younger than Chatterjee, always used to refer to him as ‘Partho da’.

Chatterjee, who is the follower of late politicians Siddhartha Shankar Ray and Subrata Mukherjee, had joined the Youth Congress when he was a student at Asutosh College in Bhawanipore.

Later taking a gap from politics he joined a corporate job and again came back in active politics through TMC and gradually became secretary general of the party and also minister. Chatterjee won the Behala (West) Assembly constituency ever since 2001.

