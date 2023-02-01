West Bengal: After dead rats, snakes and cockroach in food, Central team inspects mid-day meals

ANI

Kolkata: Amidst the central team’s inspection of implementation of mid-day meals across the state, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that state government officials are taking the central team to ‘handpicked’ schools for inspection.

“The inspection was led by West Bengal government officials to a few handpicked schools to review Mid Day Meal implementation. Result - Cooking staff wearing aprons & gloves. Neat & clean kitchen. They should randomly select the schools and reach there abruptly to catch them off guard,” read Adhikari’s tweet.

“It's like, in search of reality, you're relying on those who are trying their best to cover up and conceal the truth. The cooking staffs are instructed to play along. Their incentive - salary before time. This is WB, I won't be surprised even if the schoolchildren were threatened,” read another tweet of the Leader of Opposition.

Incidentally, after dead rats and snakes, a cockroach was found at a mid-day of students in a school at Chandrakona on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a public meeting at Gazole in Malda slammed the central team.

“At the drop of the hat the team is visiting the state. Central teams are not sent to probe in other states. But nothing will happen despite the odds that are being created. The Central government is taking the taxes from Bengal but is still not releasing funds for the state,” said Mamata.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)