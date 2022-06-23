West Bengal: After CBI, ED quizzes TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira | PTI File Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday quizzed TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee for over six hours in connection to the coal pilferage scam.

Rujira went to the ED office at the CGO complex at around 11 am carrying her two and a half years old son in her arms and came out almost at 5:15 pm.

According to ED sources, Rujira was questioned about her bank account in Bangkok.

“We are grilling her about a few transactions made in a bank account in Bangkok. Her answers are being tallied with those given by people who were interrogated earlier in the same case,” said the ED sources also mentioning that Rujira had cooperated with the quizzing.

It can be noted that last week CBI visited Rujira’s residence in South Kolkata to quiz her over the same scam. Earlier despite several notices, Rujira didn’t visit the national capital to face ED’s quizzing. Banerjee and his wife then moved to the Supreme Court appealing that the central agencies should quiz them in Kolkata and the apex court then asked the central agencies to quiz them in Kolkata.

A group of four officers including two women officers came from New Delhi to quiz Rujira.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he had shown the proof that Rujira has taken money in her bank account in Bangkok for which she is being quizzed by the central agencies.

“Law is the same for everyone and if someone is guilty that person will eventually be punished,” said Adhikari.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that TMC will stage agitation if CBI, ED doesn’t stop ‘harassing’ Abhishek Banerjee and his wife.

“The central agencies are working at the behest of BJP. They are unnecessarily harassing Abhishek and his wife and if they don’t stop that immediately then TMC will start agitation,” said Sen.