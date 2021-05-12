West Bengal administration becomes alert after bodies found floating in Ganga in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Kolkata: West Bengal administration has decided to take necessary steps in Malda in North Bengal to cremate the bodies if found floating in Ganga.

According to West Bengal administration sources, all the District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police have been alerted that if any bodies are found floating in the river which might come through Jharkhand should be cremated immediately.

“Almost 70 bodies were seen floating at Buxar river in Bihar, which through Jharkhand might enter West Bengal. Five feet grave has been dug for the cremation. Malda is 122 km from Farakka barrage so chances are there that the bodies might enter West Bengal,” claimed the state administration sources.

Meanwhile, despite intervention of the Trinamool Congress, confusion over the second dose of vaccination remained unabated in different hospitals.

A day after the West Bengal state secretariat had floated a circular listing the names of several hospitals where the second dose of vaccinations will be available, on Wednesday hospitals saw huge queues once again and several places brawl was seen between the common people and hospital administrations due to scarcity of vaccines.

Meanwhile, 4 lakhs 80 thousand fresh Covishield vaccines entered Kolkata on Wednesday.

Notably, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), had procured 20 new sanitization machines with high capacity to sanitize the city.

According to KMC sources, 100 more such machines have been ordered by KMC and also that post-pandemic such machines will be utilized to battle Dengue and Malaria.