West Bengal: Additional police force will be deployed during Christmas and New Year for women's safety, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Addressing an administrative meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced extra security on Christmas and New Year's eve to ensure security to women.

“There should not be any incident of wrongdoing against women on Christmas and New Year. The police should stay alert and stringent action should be taken against those who try to disrupt the festival,” said Mamata.

According to police sources, an extra three thousand police will be deployed in the Park Street area and in front of every hotel and pub. Watchtowers are being set up and senior police officials will also be on duty from December 24 to December 31 night.

Addressing an administrative meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, Mamata said that in 2022 she will hold a roadshow in Red road to conduct ‘Biswa Sangeet Mela’.

“Not just Biswa Sangeet Mela there will be special programmes on January 26 and August 15 to celebrate 75 years on Independence. On January 23, a special siren will be blown to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Details of Netaji and the files declassified will be digitalized soon. Tamluk University will be named after Mahatma Gandhi,” claimed Mamata.

During the administrative meeting, the Chief Minister also asked for a review of the works done and problems faced by the different departments and also responded to their problems.

State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and Education Minister Bratya Basu were also present in the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:21 PM IST