West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee assures help to job aspirants, to meet them tomorrow

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: On the 501st day of protest, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday spoke with job aspirants duped in SSC recruitment scam and assured them of all help.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said that on Friday he will meet a team of job aspirants.

“The job seekers have been protesting for so long. I have spoken with their leader and on Friday I will meet with their team. I have assured them of all help within my capabilities,” mentioned Banerjee.

It may be noted that the job seekers are protesting at Kolkata’s Mayo Road demanding jobs as their names had appeared on the merit list and some even said those who have less marks than them got jobs but they were deprived.

Meanwhile, another case was filed at Calcutta High Court on Thursday over misappropriation of recruitment in SSC jobs.