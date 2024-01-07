West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee Addresses Alleged Party Rifts, Vows Commitment To Constituency Development Amid Criticism From Opposition

Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Amid reports of clashes between old and new members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party's national secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, dismissed rumors of differences during a program in his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday.

"No difference between old and new members"

"There are no differences between the old and new members. The party remains united under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. I have previously addressed the issue of age, emphasizing that working capacity tends to decrease with age. During a public engagement program, I spent nearly two and a half months on the road. However, my capabilities would also diminish if I were asked to do the same 30 years from now," said Banerjee.

Recently, there were reports suggesting that Banerjee would focus solely on his Lok Sabha constituency and not participate in other party functions. Dismissing these claims, Banerjee asserted that he would undertake any tasks assigned to him by the party.

"If I am contesting and serving as a candidate, then naturally, I will have to dedicate more time to my constituency. So far, I have fulfilled all the tasks my party assigned to me, including programs like 'Jono Jowar Jatra' and 'Didir Suraksha Kavach.' In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, if my party wants me to undertake a task, I will do so for the party," added the TMC Diamond Harbour MP.

Abhishek takes a swipe at CPI (M), BJP

Taking jabs at both the CPI (M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee, while distributing pensions to the elderly in his constituency, remarked, "Some talk about 'Nyay,' some about 'Insaaf,' and some about 'Saab ka saath, Saath ka Vikas.' TMC encompasses all of these. In November, I promised to provide pensions to the elderly, and within two months, with the help of over 16,000 volunteers, I fulfilled that promise, standing by the side of the people. The Diamond Harbour model has shown the way for Bengal, and now it will pave the way for the entire country."

However, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari dismissed it as a 'scam,' stating that the MP is attempting to 'bribe' voters ahead of the elections.