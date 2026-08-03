West Bengal: 4 Die In Separate Lightning Strikes Across Howrah District | AI Representational Image

Howrah (WB), Aug 3: Four people died and two others were injured after lightning struck three locations in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday, police said.

The incidents occurred in the Jagatballavpur, Amta and Bagnan police station areas.

At Maju in Jagatballavpur, four people working in and around agricultural fields were struck by lightning during rain.

"Two persons died on the spot, while two others suffered serious injuries and were shifted to a hospital. An unnatural death case has been registered," a police officer said.

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The two deceased farmers were identified as Manabendra Mondal (50) and Anup Kar (45).

"Our immediate priority is to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible support to the families of the deceased. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely, and assistance will be extended in accordance with the government norms," an official said.

In another incident, Sushanta Roy (35) died after being struck by lightning at Sonamui Dhakipara under Amta police station.

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He was reportedly washing mud off his spade at a pond after returning from work in the fields when lightning struck. He was taken to Amta Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the third such incident, another peasant died after being struck by lightning while working in a field at Katapukur under Bagnan police station.

His identity was yet to be ascertained, police said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)