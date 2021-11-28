West Bengal: 18 killed in road accident in Nadia; Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar expresses condolence

At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident that took place in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district late on Saturday night, reported news agency ANI.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday condoled the deaths in a road accident in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district.

Taking to Twitter, Jagdeep Dhankhar said: "Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck parked on the side of road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety."

Officials from the Hanskhali police station told ANI that people in a matador car were on its way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate a body from Bagda of North 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

The matador was hit by a lorry loaded with stones which was parked on the side of the road and suddenly started at Phulbari area of Hanskhali police station area of Nadia. At least 18 people died on spot.

The injured people have been shifted to Shaktinagar district hospital. Locals claimed that the accident was due to the dense fog and the high speed of vehicle. Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 10:47 AM IST