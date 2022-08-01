West Bengal: 10 killed due to electrocution in Cooch Behar, probe underway

10 people lost their lives in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted | ANI

On late Sunday night, at least 10 people lost their lives in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted. The injured passengers were immediately taken to Jalpaiguri hospital where 16 people out of 27 received treatment for minor injuries.

West Bengal | 10 people died & others got injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling got electrocuted in Cooch Behar.Preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted at the rear of the vehicle: Mathabhanga Addl SP pic.twitter.com/m6xhU9DtaG — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

According to the news agency ANI, the police said that the incident may have taken place due to wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. Reportedly, the incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj PS.

Amit Varma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Matabhanga said, "The preliminary inquiry reveals that it might be due to wiring of the generator (DJ system) which was fitted in the back of the vehicle."

He added, "They were brought to Changrabandha BPHC. The attending Medical Officer referred 16 out of 27 persons to Jalpaiguri District hospital for better treatment. They are having minor injuries but require a thorough check-up. 10 people have been declared dead by the attending Medical Officer."

Further investigation is underway.