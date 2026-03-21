West Asia War: UP Man Dies In Saudi Missile Attack While Talking To Wife On Phone

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Riyadh: An Indian national from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur was killed in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. Reportedly, he was talking to his wife on his mobile when the missile struck. The deceased, Ravi Gopal, worked in a plastic factory. There was a mountain of grief in the family after receiving the news of Ravi's death from the factory owner. The family members have appealed to the government for help and have also appealed to bring Ravi's body back. Ravi died on the night of 18 March.

"The call got disconnected after about 20 minutes, and when we tried calling back, we found the phone switched off. We also tried contacting his friends there, but could not reach anyone," Ravi's wife Ritu said, as quoted by NDTV.

Ravi was the sole earner for his family, which included his parents, wife, and a four-year-old son. Ravi had married Ritu in September 2020 and had been working in Saudi Arabia since then.

The family has claimed that they have received no concrete assistance from the government so far. So far, six Indians have been killed amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Meanwhile, on Day 22, the Israel–Iran war has escalated into a multi-front conflict, with sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and regional spillover. Israel’s strikes on key Iranian figures triggered retaliatory attacks across Israel and the Gulf. Fighting has spread to Lebanon, Iraq, and beyond, while displacement rises and civilian casualties mount.