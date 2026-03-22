West Asia Flight Update: IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Issue Travel Advisory, Suspend Select Routes Amid Rising Tensions

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The ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt flight operations between India and several key destinations in the Gulf region. Amid this, Indian carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, have reduced services, suspended select routes, and issued travel advisories to ensure passenger safety.

IndiGo, in its advisory, stated that a number of its flights connecting Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi and others to Middle Eastern destinations including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat are scheduled to operate on March 23. However, the airline informed that these operations are dependent on the prevailing situation and may be impacted without prior notice.

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status online before departure, while notifications regarding any changes are being shared via registered contact details. IndiGo also confirmed that a dedicated support desk has been set up to assist customers amid the uncertainty.

Travel Advisory



Some flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East. We request customers to kindly note the information below to avoid any inconvenience:



1) The flights mentioned in the table below are scheduled to operate on 23… pic.twitter.com/BbRRgJDoUD — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 22, 2026

Akasa Air, on the other hand, announced a partial suspension of its services to certain West Asian destinations. While the airline continues to operate flights to and from Jeddah—linking cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode—and a service between Riyadh and Mumbai, it has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha and Kuwait until March 31, 2026.

In a relief measure for passengers, Akasa Air has waived cancellation and rescheduling charges for affected routes, offering full refunds within seven days or free rescheduling options. The airline reiterated that all operations are being conducted based on ongoing safety assessments and may be revised depending on developments in the region.

#TravelUpdate: March 22, 2026 | 17:00 IST



1. Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode and to/from Riyadh and Mumbai.… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) March 22, 2026

Air India and Air India Express have adopted a calibrated approach, maintaining a mix of scheduled and additional non-scheduled operations. The Air India Group confirmed that it will operate a total of 50 flights to and from the West Asia region on March 22, including both regular and ad hoc services.

Scheduled operations continue on routes such as Muscat—served by Air India Express from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Kannur—and Jeddah, while select destinations including Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait and Tel Aviv remain temporarily suspended.

In addition, the group will operate around 30 non-scheduled flights to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals. Importantly, Air India clarified that its long-haul operations to North America, Europe and Australia remain unaffected. Passengers impacted by suspended routes have been offered the option to reschedule without additional charges or opt for full refunds.

#ImportantUpdate



Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 22 March 2026.



Read More: https://t.co/fXMy6rS3SG — Air India (@airindia) March 21, 2026

As uncertainty continues to loom over the region, airlines have reiterated that passenger safety remains their top priority, with real-time monitoring of the situation underway. Travellers are strongly advised to remain vigilant, track official updates, and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute inconvenience.