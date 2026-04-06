West Asia Crisis: 8th Indian-Flagged LPG Vessel 'Green Asha' Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid Tensions | Pixabay (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The India flagged vessel Green Asha has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, official sources told ANI on Monday.

This marks the eighth India-flagged vessel carrying LPG to transit the Strait since 28 February when the war began, as per the sources.

Meanwhile, India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday night, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, official sources said.

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Earlier on March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday.

The vessel, MT Jag Vasant, is set to transfer its cargo to another ship at anchorage through a Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation.

Indian Navy warships were on standby to provide support to the merchant vessels, sources told ANI.

The Centre has been in talks with Iranian authorities to allow Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a maritime blockade due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Earlier, the Shipping Ministry informed that there were 18 vessels and around 485 seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the Gulf region, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, stated that all Indian vessels and crew currently in the Persian Gulf are being closely monitored. "All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he added.

"18 Indian vessels with around 485 seafarers are in the region. Over 964 seafarers have been repatriated so far, while ports across India continue to operate normally," Mangal informed.

On port operations, he said, "We are maintaining continuous coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector."

About 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)