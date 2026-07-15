West Asia Conflict: India Summons Iranian Envoy, Lodges Strong Protest After Missile Strike Kills Indian Seafarer In Strait Of Hormuz | Video | X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday summoned the Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission Mohammad Javad Hosseini to launch a formal protest after Tehran fired missiles upon two merchant tankers, the Al Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, after they sought to exit the Strait’s southern shipping lane through the Omani side. One Indian died as a result.

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MEA spokesman Randhi Jaiswal told the media that “We conveyed to them (Iranian officials) our deepest concerns and that we strongly condemned what has happened,” he said. He said the two vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. “One Indian citizen lost his life on the Al Bahiyah while there are nine people who are injured on the Al Mombasa and two of them are critical. They are being treated but both of them are seriously injured.”

In its statement issued earlier in the day, MEA had extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian nationals and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him,” the statement said.

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“We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region. In particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease in order that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, can be restored at the earliest.”

A UN report last month stated that 14 seafarers had died in the Strait since the conflict began in February. This latest casualty now makes it 15.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India would continue to closely follow developments that were happening in West Asia. The spokesperson made these remarks when asked for India’s reaction to the fact that President Trump had threatened to impose a levy of 20% for all goods that were passing out of the Strait of Hormuz.

“We are closely following the developments that are happening in West Asia,” said Jaiswal. “We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and flow of commerce through the State of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring the economic and energy security of people across the world.”