Weren’t you an atheist? Twitter questions Umar Khalid over his #ProphetofCompassion tweets

The Hindutva brigade is desperate to divide. In their hatred for Muslims & Islam they are now openly abusing the Prophet. How do we respond? The life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) teaches us that the best way to respond to hatred is by love & compassion.

An old woman, out of hatred threw garbage in Prophet's way everyday. One day, when there was no garbage, Prophet got perturbed that the woman might be sick & went to inquire of her health. This small act of compassion changed that woman completely for life. #ProphetofCompassion

When Prophet went to Taif from Mecca, violent mob attacked him with stones.The Prophet was bleeding profusely. Angel Jibrael came & told him, if Prophet approved, he will destroy the city. No, he told Jibrail& instead prayed for salvation for the ppl of Taif. #ProphetofCompassion

Prophet is also a social justice role model. In his life, the Prophet spoke out against racism and for equality. This is best illustrated in his friendship with Hazrat Bilal, a black slave who rose to one of the most prominent positions in 7th century Arab. #ProphetofCompassion

Hazrat Bilal (R.A.) was made the first muezzin, the one who gives the azaan & calls out people for prayer. To give someone from black community such a position was unthinkable then. And, mind you this is 1400 yrs before the civil rights movement in the US. #ProphetofCompassion

Prophet's last sermon in 632 AD again emphasised equality for all:

"An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab. A white person has no superiority over a black, (or vice versa) except by piety & good action." #ProphetofCompassion

We all, irrespective of our faith, need to learn from the Prophet life and teachings. Prophet is not just for Muslims, but for all. He is not just Rahmatul Muslimeen. He is Rahmatul Alameen. A rahmat for the entire alam, the entire world! #ProphetofCompassion

The Hindutvadis hate has given us an opportunity to present the views of Prophet. Let us take this opportunity whole heartedly. But we should not, in any condition, disrespect anyone else's faith or God's. That goes against the Prophet's teachings. #ProphetofCompassion

Yes, we will never disrespect anyone's faith. But, we need to hold police accountable for their inaction to such hate being spread on social media to incite& polarize. The latter is not just about Muslims, but about Constitution of India. #ProphetofCompassion

