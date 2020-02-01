We’re giving pens to kids, they are giving guns: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the BJP over the Jamia Nagar firing incident, Delhi Chef Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government gave computers and pens to children while "they are giving guns and hate". Tweeting a video of a Delhi government school student addressing an IT-Tech conference, Kejriwal said in Hindi, "We have given pens and computers in the hands of children and dreams of entrepreneurship in their eyes! They are giving guns and hate. "What do you want to give to your children? Tell me on February 8!"

Polls internal matter, won’t tolerate Pak’s interference: CM

The Delhi assembly election is an internal matter of India and interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, will not be tolerated, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Responding to a tweet by Pakistan's Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, the AAP leader also said that no matter how hard Islamabad tries, it cannot attack the unity of India. "Narendra Modi ji is the prime minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest spon­sors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country," Kejriwal tweeted.