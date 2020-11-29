Amit Shah in Hyderabad: Home Minister bats for BJP ahead of GHMC polls, vows to free city from 'Nizam culture'

Asserting that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS in Telangana and Owaisi's "alliance", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday predicted that this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP mayor in the city's civic polls.

Shah, who offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Devi Temple at the Old City in Hyderabad, said that the people of the city want good governance and they have belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the BJP.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Shah told TV news channels, participating in a roadshow in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported Modi-ji during the Lok Sabha polls... I feel like the beginning for change has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," he added.

Notably, the BJP had won four seats from Telangana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Exuding confidence that the BJP's candidate will become mayor of the city, Shah alleged Hyderabad lacked even basic amenities for the past several years.

"...The way Hyderabad was flooded in the recent rains. ...The way encroachments are increasing and growing due to blessings of a party...The people here are angry and upset with TRS and Owaisi's alliance," he alleged.

The Home Minister said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub but the current corporation under the TRS and Congress was "the biggest impediment" to this.

"Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. Infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by state and Centre. The current corporation under TRS & Congress is the biggest impediment to this," news agency ANI quoted the Home Minister as saying.

Shah said the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor.

"The people of Hyderabad should also give BJP an opportunity and we want to free Hyderabad from Nizam culture," he said adding the entire country is marching on the development path under Modi's leadership.

Shah said wherever the BJP has won no communal riots have happened there.

Asked about allegations by TRS leaders that no central aid was given for relief work in Hyderabad which was hit by heavy rains and flood during October, Shah claimed the Centre has given the maximum amount to Hyderabad.

"Water entered houses of 7 lakh people...Where was Shri Owaisi (All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi) and Shri KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao). They were not to be seen. Our party workers, our MPs were among the people to help them out," he said.